Except for disruptive storm, Eastern Cape matric exams go well — as end nears
.
As the Eastern Cape class of 2024 near the finish line in their final matric exams, no major hiccups have been reported so far.
With just one week left until the matric exams wrap up, the education department said on Thursday that it was confident the final stretch would also proceed without disruption...
