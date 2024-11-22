DA veteran Celeste Barker remembered as ‘fearless fighter and champion of the poor’
Veteran Eastern Cape activist Celeste Barker, who died this week, spearheaded the DA’s efforts to improve clinics and empower marginalised women.
Barker was active with the Progressive Federal Party (PFP), the forerunner of the DA, as well as human rights organisation the Black Sash...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.