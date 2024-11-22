Burials of repatriated activists’ remains prove costly for Bay
Councillors seek clarity on municipality’s financial responsibilities in such cases
Concerns have been raised about the rising costs of burying repatriated struggle activists, with Nelson Mandela Bay councillors saying expenses often exceed the initial budget due to the expectations of the bereaved families.
The issue was raised at a sports, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.