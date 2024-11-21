The BKCRA said it had submitted a comprehensive plan to the city outlining measures to address the issue. The proposal included establishing designated drop-off zones for tour buses, introducing a MyCiTi bus stop and creating “residents-only parking zones”.
TimesLIVE
Bo-Kaap residents demand action on tour buses to protect heritage and safety in historic suburb
Image: Supplied
Residents of a suburb forming a significant part of Cape Town's cultural heritage are concerned about an influx of tour buses blocking their streets.
Families living in Bo-Kaap are demanding a “sustainable tourism solution to preserve” their “community and culture”.
On the slopes of Signal Hill above the city centre, Bo-Kaap dates to the 1760s when Dutch colonists built rental houses, known as huurhuisjes, to accommodate slaves and political exiles. Today, the suburb, with its colourfully painted homes and steep cobbled roads, draws crowds of tourists from around the globe.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association (BKCRA) said this week “our streets were never built for buses”.
“Nestled at the heart of Cape Town’s history, the culturally rich Bo-Kaap neighbourhood is raising a collective voice to advocate responsible tourism,” said the association.
“While the community embraces visitors and their contributions to the local economy, residents are calling on the City of Cape Town to address urgent issues about unmanaged tour bus traffic and its affect on the area’s daily life and heritage.”
The association said it had received reports of “increasing congestion, safety hazards and accessibility issues for emergency services”.
“Bo-Kaap’s narrow streets, originally designed for pedestrians and horse-drawn carts, are ill-equipped to handle modern traffic volumes, let alone the large tour buses that have become a common sight.”
The BKCRA said it had submitted a comprehensive plan to the city outlining measures to address the issue. The proposal included establishing designated drop-off zones for tour buses, introducing a MyCiTi bus stop and creating “residents-only parking zones”.
The residents also want “pedestrian crossings and speed bumps near schools and continuous monitoring of traffic patterns to ensure the safety of children and vulnerable pedestrians.
“Bo-Kaap’s iconic cobbled streets and brightly coloured homes have long been symbols of Cape Town’s rich cultural tapestry. By addressing traffic and tourism challenges today, the City of Cape Town can ensure that visitors continue to enjoy the area’s history and heritage without compromising the quality of life for its residents,” the association said.
Suraya de Bruin, a long-time resident, said she welcomed tourism but it “must be managed responsibly”.
“The constant stream of buses disrupts the charm of our neighbourhood and makes it difficult for residents to navigate their streets,” said De Bruin.
Urban mobility MMC Rob Quintas said the city was aware of the frustrations and a meeting was scheduled to discuss the proposals.
“I confirm the city’s transport network management and planning department is preparing a proposal to manage the risk while also fostering local tourism,” he said.
“We are convening a meeting with the Bo-Kaap community organisations, with representatives from Cape Town Tourism and tourism associations, to engage about the proposal. The engagement will take place in about two weeks.”
He encouraged community representatives to attend.
“We have also escalated the community’s concerns and the need for a traffic plan to the local subcouncil and submitted a motion in October to ensure it was prioritised before the festive season,” said Quintas.
TimesLIVE
