‘Arrogant’ Renaldo Gouws not sorry, says SA Human Rights Commission
But axed DA firebrand mired in hate speech controversy says aim was to evoke a response, not to be hurtful
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has ripped into fired DA MP Renaldo Gouws, branding him “unremorseful” and “arrogant” as it accused him in court papers of revelling in the controversy surrounding his hate speech scandal.
Though Gouws remained silent for months after being accused of racism, the commission said he appeared to enjoy the attention of the controversy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.