News

‘Arrogant’ Renaldo Gouws not sorry, says SA Human Rights Commission

But axed DA firebrand mired in hate speech controversy says aim was to evoke a response, not to be hurtful

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 22 November 2024

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has ripped into fired DA MP Renaldo Gouws, branding him “unremorseful” and “arrogant” as it accused him in court papers of revelling in the controversy surrounding his hate speech scandal.

Though Gouws remained silent for months after being accused of racism, the commission said he appeared to enjoy the attention of the controversy...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
Government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses

Most Read