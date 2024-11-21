Former DA MPL Renaldo Gouws arrived at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday morning for his pretrial hearing into allegations of hate speech.
The case will be heard in the equality court, sitting in the high court.
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had instituted legal proceedings against Gouws under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act after a video emerged of him allegedly calling for the killing of black people.
The SAHRC said his use of language in the video was “highly offensive and derogatory”.
The video, originally published on his YouTube channel in March 2010, was deleted.
However, after his swearing in at parliament earlier in 2024, the video resurfaced through archived content.
Gouws has since been fired by the DA and lost his seat in parliament.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Renaldo Gouws in court for hate speech case
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
