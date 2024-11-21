“The economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter and the Reserve Bank is predicting, as always, navigating these trends will require careful financial planning, agility, and the right professional support. Unfortunately, unemployment increased by 0.6 of a percentage point in Q2, but by August, inflation had eased to a three-year low of 4.4%, which provided the impetus for the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to slash the repo rate by 25 basis points to 8% on September 19,” Stevens said.
He said this, along with the possibility of further cuts this month and in 2025, a stronger showing by the volatile currency, a projected economic growth increase and the vast improvement in the stability of energy provision has raised confidence.
“BetterBond noted in its September property brief that, quarter on quarter, home loan applications had increased by 6.5%. A growing economy means more jobs, so hopefully, employment figures will soon follow suit,” he said.
According to Stevens, the FNB House Price Index has shown slow recovery in 2024, with annual growth sitting at 0.6% in August.
However, he said FNB forecasts a further 25 bps repo rate cut this year and another cut in early 2025.
“Consequently, the bank has a 'slightly more optimistic outlook for buying activity and house price growth in the coming years' and has revised its forecasts upward for 2026 up to 3.6%. I feel that as interest rates continue to decline in the coming year we will start to see more buyers returning to the market as their affordability improves. This is a good time for buyers to get into the market as there are still sellers that have not been able to sell during this tough past year,” he said.
'Property market stabilising and showing potential for recovery'
Rental properties in particular continued to be viewed as a good source of passive income
While house prices remain sluggish, improving economic conditions and interest rate cuts could foster a more positive environment for both buyers and sellers.
According to Paul Stevens, CEO of Just Property, with potential rate cuts ahead and improvements in energy stability, market confidence is on the rise.
He believes that as we move towards the end of 2024, the property market is stabilising and showing potential for recovery.
This is after a challenging 2023, defined by rising interest rates and subdued demand.
“The rental market continues to provide opportunities, especially in high-demand areas like Gauteng and the Western Cape. My advice to investors is that they should remain cautious but optimistic, focusing on long-term gains and closely monitoring economic indicators that could shape the future trajectory of the market,” he said.
Stevens acknowledges that the property market, like the broader economy, faces numerous uncertainties, but the prevailing sentiment points to potential growth, particularly in the rental and investment sectors.
On the rental front, he said the market has shown significant resilience.
“According to the PayProp Rental Index, an impressive 4.9% year-on-year rental growth was recorded nationally in April, and 5.2% in June (4.9% for Q2), marking the highest increase since 2017. Average national rent at the end of the quarter stood at R8,785, with the Western Cape leading the charge at nearly double-digit growth (9.7%). Interestingly, this growth has outpaced inflation, proving once again that property is a worthwhile investment,” he said.
Stevens said Gauteng, one of the most significant property markets in the country, saw a 3.8% year-on-year rental growth, with the average rent surpassing R9,000.
“The Northern Cape, despite having the lowest growth at 2.1%, and KwaZulu-Natal at 1.5%, showed signs of recovery from previous quarters. The Free State, after a period of rapid rental growth, saw a sudden drop to 5.8% from the previous quarter’s 9.1%. This decline is expected to continue throughout the year, reflecting the volatility in certain provinces.”
He said sentiment around property ownership and investment was mixed at the end of Q2. According to the Absa Homeowner Sentiment Index Q2 2024, 80% of respondents still viewed property investment as a valuable asset despite concerns about high prices and economic instability. However, selling sentiment remained low, with only 47% of respondents believing it was an ideal time to sell.
Stevens said rental properties in particular continued to be viewed as a good source of passive income.
