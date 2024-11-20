Police seize explosives in Limpopo, arrest two men

Two foreigners who were found in possession of commercial explosives worth R2m near Makhado on Tuesday are expected to appear in the Makhado magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The two men, aged 35 and 37, were stopped by members of the Vhembe flying squad conducting a tactical stop and search as they were travelling in a vehicle on the N1 a few kilometres outside Makhado heading towards Polokwane.

Police discovered four bags containing Super Power 90 gel tubes in the boot of the car. The explosives unit was called to the scene and confirmed they were commercial explosives, Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the officers for their vigilance and swift action in curbing the threat posed by illegal explosives, which could have been used in serious and violent crimes.

Ledwaba said further investigations would be conducted to trace the origin and intended destination of the explosives.

