Police arrest three suspected rhino poachers armed with a hunting rifle, pistol and ammo

Three suspected rhino poachers are expected in court after their arrest in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said they were arrested in Pongola shortly after midnight as part of Operation Vala Umgodi.
“Police collected intelligence about the three suspects who were travelling from Hluhluwe to a game farm in Magudu area where they were reportedly going to poach rhinos. An operation was put in motion and the suspects’ vehicle was intercepted on the R66 Road in the Pongola policing precinct,” he said.
“During the search, police found a disassembled hunting rifle with a silencer and seven rounds of ammunition. A licensed pistol was also found in the possession of the suspects.”
The suspects aged between 33 and 40 years old will appear in the Pongola magistrate's court on charges of possession a prohibited firearm. The possibility of more charges being added cannot be ruled out.
TimesLIVE
Image: SAPS
