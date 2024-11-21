Nine arrested during Jeffreys Bay perlemoen bust

Perlemoen worth R240,000 and diving equipment were seized in Jeffreys Bay this week.
Nine suspects aged between 17 and 44 were arrested.
The Kouga abalone task team, police units, private security members and forestry, fisheries & environment officials launched and operation targeting known areas for perlemoen poaching in Paradise Beach.
During the operation on Tuesday, members took note of suspect vehicles and people moving in and out of the area.
The suspects appeared to be collecting perlemoen at a pickup point on the beach.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said that as soon as the perlemoen was collected and transported, the task team had approached the suspects and a high-speed chase had ensued.
“The team managed to apprehend nine male suspects and recovered 1,000 perlemoen worth about R240,000 as well as the diving equipment.
The police also confiscated two vehicles as they had been used in the commission of a crime,” McCarthy said.
He said the suspects were due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court soon.
Sarah Baartman police district commissioner Maj-Gen Zolani Xawuka applauded the team for the successful execution of the Safer Festive Season Operational Plan which was recently launched in Jeffreys Bay.
“This sends a stern warning to poachers that the team will be like hawks in policing criminal activities at beaches during the festive season and beyond,” Xawuka said.
HeraldLIVE
