Nelson Mandela Bay blasts Eskom’s 40% price hike bid
Power utility should address R90bn debt, rather than make ‘this ridiculous application’
Eskom was told to take a hike at a National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) hearing in Gqeberha on Wednesday as the power utility wants to increase electricity tariffs by 40% when municipalities owe it R90bn.
Several community organisations slammed the proposed figure as people struggled to make ends meet...
