The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will head back to the drawing board to rework its shortlisting process for jobs in the metro, after years of sharp criticism that it was sidelining some racial groups.
This could result in applicants, who were previously excluded from job opportunities because they did not fit within the city’s Employment Equity Act targets, competing during the shortlisting process.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to corporate services political head Khusta Jack.
LISTEN | Jack discusses metro’s job shortlisting processes
Image: Werner Hills
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will head back to the drawing board to rework its shortlisting process for jobs in the metro, after years of sharp criticism that it was sidelining some racial groups.
This could result in applicants, who were previously excluded from job opportunities because they did not fit within the city’s Employment Equity Act targets, competing during the shortlisting process.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to corporate services political head Khusta Jack.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News