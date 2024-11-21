News

LISTEN | Jack discusses metro’s job shortlisting processes

21 November 2024
AIM councillor Khusta Jack.
AIM councillor Khusta Jack.
Image: Werner Hills

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will head back to the drawing board to rework its shortlisting process for jobs in the metro, after years of sharp criticism that it was sidelining some racial groups. 

This could result in applicants, who were previously excluded from job opportunities because they did not fit within the city’s Employment Equity Act targets, competing during the shortlisting process.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to corporate services political head Khusta Jack.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Join HeraldLIVE on their latest Foodie Find – Chef’s Shop, by Bidfood!
Miss SA Mia le Roux opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal

Most Read