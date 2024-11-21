In footsteps of giants — ‘Sizwe Banzi is Dead’ brought back to life

Fifty-two years after its premiere, Sizwe Banzi is Dead by Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona will be brought back to life.
The play by the acclaimed Gqeberha thespians is being presented by the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.
The 2024 iteration is being produced by Zukiswa Cakucaku, who was mentored by the late Ntshona, and promises to enthral audiences at the St Stephen’s Hall in New Brighton later in November.
The premiere was on October 8 1972 at the Space Theatre in Cape Town and its origins could be traced to Fugard’s experiences as a law clerk at the Native Commissioner’s Court in Johannesburg.
In court, Fugard saw up close the repercussions of the dompas laws, with black people being sent to jail at an exponential rate.
The completed play appealed to the greater theme of universal identity.
The new production of Sizwe Banzi is Dead, which took six weeks to prepare, features Gqeberha: The Empire performer Anele Penny as well as the award-winning Xabiso Zweni, who is the director.
Cakucaku, 52, of Motherwell NU6, said she experienced a whirlwind of emotions when producing the play.
“It is a two-hander play, that was written by Athol Fugard in collaboration with Dr John Kani and Winston Ntshona.
“We have conflicting emotions — as excited as we are, we are also afraid.
“We also question ourselves if we would be able to reach the same calibre that they were able to reach.
“Next year the play will celebrate 50 years since receiving a Tony Award.”
In 1973, Sizwe Banzi is Dead was staged at London’s Royal Court Theatre before being transferred to the Ambassadors.
It won The London Theatre Critics award and opened on November 13 1974 at the Edison Theatre, where it ran for 159 performances.
Kani and Ntshona jointly won Tony Awards for their performances in both Sizwe Banzu is Dead and The Island.
Cakucaku said she hoped to get funding to take the play to the rural hinterlands of the province in the hope of introducing theatre to people in areas where familiarity with the arts was poor.
She would also love to take the iconic production on a countrywide tour.
Cakucaku, who is Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of SA deputy chair in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, said after being involved in theatre from the age of 16 she believed it was time that she embarked on a career as a theatre producer.
“I wish I could wake him [Ntshona] up so that he can see his NamZukie [nickname that he gave her], so that he can see that he did not waste his time when he was training us.
“I wish he could see the fruits of his work, because as people see me today, it is because of his efforts in my life.
“He taught us to not get involved in drugs or alcohol, which is prevalent in our industry,” Cakucaku said.
Mandela Bay Theatre Complex acting marketing and brand manager Kent Cairncross said the state of drama in the province was a mix of promise and challenges.
He said the complex hoped to elevate dramas from the Eastern Cape to national and international stages.
“Bringing back classical theatre productions aims to preserve and celebrate our rich cultural and artistic heritage while making it accessible to modern audiences.
“These productions serve as an educational tool to introduce younger generations to the foundational works of theatre, ensuring their continued relevance.
“Additionally, they provide a platform for actors, directors and other theatre practitioners to refine their craft by engaging with complex and timeless material,” Cairncross said.
Sizwe Banzi is Dead is on at the St Stephen’s Hall in New Brighton from November 27-30. From November 27-29, performances start at 6pm and the Saturday show on November 30 starts at 2pm.
Tickets are available at Webtickets or at Pick n Pay outlets and are R100 for a single ticket and R150 for a double ticket.
In footsteps of giants — 'Sizwe Banzi is Dead' brought back to life
