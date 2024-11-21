News

Humansdorp transport company keeps on trucking with new loan

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 November 2024

A R42m loan from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has propelled a Humansdorp logistics company towards new horizons to expand its regional footprint and explore opportunities.

Milkway Transport was started by husband and wife Clayton and Leonie Damons...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Join HeraldLIVE on their latest Foodie Find – Chef’s Shop, by Bidfood!
Miss SA Mia le Roux opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal

Most Read