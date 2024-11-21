Humansdorp transport company keeps on trucking with new loan
A R42m loan from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has propelled a Humansdorp logistics company towards new horizons to expand its regional footprint and explore opportunities.
Milkway Transport was started by husband and wife Clayton and Leonie Damons...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.