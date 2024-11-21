Highest number of extortion cases reported in East Cape
The Eastern Cape has emerged as the province with the highest number of extortion cases between August and November, with thousands of calls made to the police.
On Wednesday, police minister Senzo Mchunu briefed parliament’s police portfolio committee on what has been done to combat extortion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.