Highest number of extortion cases reported in East Cape

By Nomazima Nkosi - 21 November 2024

The Eastern Cape has emerged as the province with the highest number of extortion cases between August and November, with thousands of calls made to the police.

On Wednesday, police minister Senzo Mchunu briefed parliament’s police portfolio committee on what has been done to combat extortion...

