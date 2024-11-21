Drowned best friends held hands to the very end
Bodies of missing boys aged 6 and 8 recovered from Kariega dam
Two little boys who drowned at the weekend were the best of friends — even in their final, terrifying moments.
Two days after Lorenzo Marais, 6, and Miquel Baartman, 8, were reported missing, their bodies were found against a muddy bank in the Willow Dam, Kariega. The two boys were still holding hands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.