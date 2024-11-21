DA stalwart Celeste Barker dies at 64

Former Eastern Cape MPL, DA stalwart and staunch defender of women’s rights Celeste Barker died on Wednesday.
She was 64.
With a career that spanned education, transformation and politics, Barker was a woman of many talents — fluent in four languages and unafraid to challenge the status quo.
Approached for comment on Wednesday night, DA provincial chair and MPL Yusuf Cassim said the party was saddened by Barker’s death.
“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that the DA marks the passing of Celeste Barker, a party stalwart in the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“Celeste was a long-serving provincial chair of the DA Women’s Network in the Eastern Cape, who also formerly served as a dedicated member of the Bhisho legislature.”
Cassim said Barker would be remembered for her fighting spirit.
“She left an indelible mark in the fight against violence against women and children,” he said.
“The DA expresses our condolences to the Barker family and friends.”
The cause of her death was not immediately known.
