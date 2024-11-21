News

Body of missing Kwazakhele man discovered

By Brandon Nel - 21 November 2024
The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found at the Saltpans in Old Uitenhage Road on Thursday
GRIM DISCOVERY: The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found at the Saltpans in Old Uitenhage Road on Thursday
Seven days after a Kwazakhele man disappeared without a trace, his family were horrified when they discovered his decomposed body on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket was under investigation after the discovery of Bongani Ndika, 40, who had been missing since Thursday last week.

“At about 6.50am, KwaDwesi police responded to a complaint at the Saltpans, Old Uitenhage Road, Govan Mbeki,” she said.

“Ndika’s body was found by members of the family.

“He was reported missing at the Kwazakhele police station on Thursday last week.”

Janse van Rensburg said the family had received information that Ndika had been seen in the Saltpans area.

“During their search, they found his decomposed body with the same clothing that he had left the house wearing when he went missing.

“The cause of death is unknown, and an inquest has been opened for further investigation.”

