Webb and co-accused heading to trial in new year
With the investigation into a series of firearms related charges against a Gqeberha gun dealer drawing to a close, the National Prosecuting Authority will need to decide which court will host her trial in the new year.
Karen Webb made a brief appearance in the city’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday where the prosecution indicated that the investigation was complete and it was ready to proceed to trial...
