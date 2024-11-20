Summer’s here and so are Nelson Mandela Bay’s snakes
Summer is almost in full swing and with the sun out so are some of Africa’s deadliest serpents.
Snake season in Nelson Mandela Bay, which started in October and continues until April, has already seen dozens of highly venomous ones slithering into neighbourhoods, placing residents at risk of potentially fatal bites...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.