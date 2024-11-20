Recovery operation launched after truck ploughs into Knysna Estuary
Traffic came to a standstill along the N2 on Wednesday morning after a truck driver made a big splash when he veered off the road and into the Knysna lagoon.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the incident happened at about 5.30am. No other vehicles were involved...
