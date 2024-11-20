News

Recovery operation launched after truck ploughs into Knysna Estuary

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 November 2024

Traffic came to a standstill along the N2 on Wednesday morning after a truck driver made a big splash when he veered off the road and into the Knysna lagoon. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the incident happened at about 5.30am. No other vehicles were involved...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 BMW M Fest
Audi Q3 Black Edition

Most Read