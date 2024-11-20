Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were plunged into darkness on Wednesday night after circuits from two major substations tripped.
The affected suburbs included Kensington, North End, Algoa Park, Sydenham, Mill Park, Essexvale and South End, among others.
The municipality’s Zonile “Mr Fix It” Ndoni reassured residents that artisans were working around the clock to restore power after the circuits from Ditchling substation, and several from the Chatty substation, were affected, resulting in a widespread power failure.
“I just checked with our standby artisans and am told vast areas are without power, but artisans are busy troubleshooting so that power is restored soonest in the affected areas,” he told HeraldLIVE on Wednesday night.
“Sincerest apologies for the unintended inconvenience.”
Power was subsequently restored.
Power outage hits large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay after substations trip
