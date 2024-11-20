Limpopo police deputy commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers has proposed reinstating an alcohol curfew during the festive season to combat the province's high crime rate.
Speaking at a Limpopo liquor affairs stakeholders engagement session, Scheepers emphasised the need for stricter regulations to ensure public safety.
His plan includes reducing the operating hours of licensed venues and liquor outlets, closing them at midnight instead of 2am or 4am.
Scheepers also recommended tighter noise control measures to address noise pollution, especially during the critical exam period for pupils and students.
“As we explore this issue we must confront a troubling reality: alcohol is the leading contributor to various crimes in Limpopo.”
Scheepers highlighted alcohol as a major factor contributing to various crimes in the province, including rapes, assaults, murders, domestic violence, child abuse, road fatalities and attempted murders, in licensed venues and in public spaces.
He described the statistics as alarming and called for a re-evaluation of liquor regulations to better balance business interests with public welfare.
“Now is the time to rethink our approach. The amendment of the liquor regulations offers is an opportunity to balance the interests of the business community with the wellbeing of our residents.”
POLL | Do you support the alcohol curfew in Limpopo during the festive season?
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
