Police are seeking help from the public to trace a wanted suspect possibly linked to the Lusikisiki mass murders.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said a thorough preliminary investigation by the provincial serious violent crimes investigation teams has reason to believe Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma would be able to assist them in solving the Lusikisiki mass murders.
A mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village in September left 18 people dead and three critically injured.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in a homestead in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.
The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on Vuma's whereabouts has been requested to contact a team leader on 082 301 7662 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Police seek help to trace man possibly linked to Lusikisiki mass murders
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Police are seeking help from the public to trace a wanted suspect possibly linked to the Lusikisiki mass murders.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said a thorough preliminary investigation by the provincial serious violent crimes investigation teams has reason to believe Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma would be able to assist them in solving the Lusikisiki mass murders.
A mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village in September left 18 people dead and three critically injured.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in a homestead in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.
The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on Vuma's whereabouts has been requested to contact a team leader on 082 301 7662 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News