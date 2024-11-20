The Silapha2 National Intervention Team in Gqeberha are searching for a man who is believed to be linked to a double murder which took place in the city’s northern areas in June.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that at about 3.50am on June 30, Wayde Bowker, 25, was in Sweden Street, Timothy Valley, when he was approached by two suspects.
One suspect was armed with a firearm and demanded cash and cellphones from Bowker.
During the robbery, Bowker argued with the suspects and shots were fired.
He died on the scene.
The suspects then went on to hijack a white Opel Astra that was parked in the same street.
They were then joined by two other suspects, a man and a woman, and drove off with the vehicle with their second victim who had been asleep inside the car.
The vehicle was found burnt out later that morning in Siyavuka Street, in Booysens Park.
Police found Heinrich Williams, 40, who had a gunshot wound to the head, lying next to the vehicle.
He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
The Bethelsdorp police opened two cases of murder.
Subsequent to their investigations, a warrant of arrest has been issued for Manelisi “Maneli” Matoto, who police believe is allegedly linked to the murders.
“It is also alleged that the suspect is linked to other murders within the Nelson Mandela Bay district,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The police have urged anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Matoto to contact detective Warrant Officer Zacharia Phethla on 067-596-2425, Crime Stop on 08600-1011, or their nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Police hunt double murder suspect
Image: SUPPLIED
The Silapha2 National Intervention Team in Gqeberha are searching for a man who is believed to be linked to a double murder which took place in the city’s northern areas in June.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that at about 3.50am on June 30, Wayde Bowker, 25, was in Sweden Street, Timothy Valley, when he was approached by two suspects.
One suspect was armed with a firearm and demanded cash and cellphones from Bowker.
During the robbery, Bowker argued with the suspects and shots were fired.
He died on the scene.
The suspects then went on to hijack a white Opel Astra that was parked in the same street.
They were then joined by two other suspects, a man and a woman, and drove off with the vehicle with their second victim who had been asleep inside the car.
The vehicle was found burnt out later that morning in Siyavuka Street, in Booysens Park.
Police found Heinrich Williams, 40, who had a gunshot wound to the head, lying next to the vehicle.
He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
The Bethelsdorp police opened two cases of murder.
Subsequent to their investigations, a warrant of arrest has been issued for Manelisi “Maneli” Matoto, who police believe is allegedly linked to the murders.
“It is also alleged that the suspect is linked to other murders within the Nelson Mandela Bay district,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The police have urged anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Matoto to contact detective Warrant Officer Zacharia Phethla on 067-596-2425, Crime Stop on 08600-1011, or their nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News