Old containers get new lease on life as luxury living units
Firm’s Eastern Cape branch putting finishing touches to six high-end chalets it will be delivering to Knysna Elephant Park
Old shipping containers are being given a new lease on life by being converted into high-end living units.
Though it has competitors, the SA company behind the conversion believes it has the edge when it comes to adding luxury features and finishes and that its offerings are a cut above the rest...
