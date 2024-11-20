A 44-year-old Limpopo teacher facing sexual assault charges after an incident at Rabali Zone 1 involving two minors is expected to make his formal bail application on Friday.
According to police, a grandmother was notified by a cousin that her grandchildren, aged seven and three years, were allegedly found in a house with the teacher on November 16 2024.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the teacher had allegedly undressed and ordered the seven-year-old to touch his private parts.
“ The grandmother reported the incident to the police, who opened a sexual assault case. The docket was transferred to the Makhado family violence child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation” he said.
Ledwaba said the teacher was arrested on Monday on charges of sexual assault.
The suspect appeared before the Makhado magistrate's court on Tuesday and the case was remanded to Friday.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors
He allegedly ordered them to touch his private parts
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov
TimesLIVE
