Initiative empowering pupils to bring positive change in communities
Pupils from schools across Somerset East, Cookhouse, Adelaide, and Bedford have again been afforded the opportunity to be the face and voice of change in their communities through a transformative initiative tackling social challenges head-on.
Since its launch in 2022, with guidance from qualified social workers, the programme has evolved to empower local pupils in grades 6, 7, and 8 with tools to overcome critical social issues...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.