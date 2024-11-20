George student remains in custody on murder charge

A Nelson Mandela University (NMU) George campus student accused of stabbing a fellow student to death during a heated altercation at an off-campus residence will remain in custody while her family appoint an attorney.
Fundiswa Mthathi, 21, appeared in the George magistrate’s court on Tuesday after her arrest on a charge of murder.
Her case was postponed to Friday for her family to appoint private legal representation ahead of a formal bail application.
The altercation between the two students turned deadly on Sunday.
It is alleged Mthathi stabbed the 23-year-old woman to death at off-campus residence Mountainview Crescent, in Lavalia.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Conville police arrested Mthathi after they were called to the residence following the altercation between the two women.
“On arrival at about 7pm, officers found the 23-year-old woman with several stab wounds.
“She was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.
“The motive for the murder is still under investigation,” he said.
George NMU Student Representative Council secretary, Ofentse Spele, said the campus’s students were deeply saddened by the tragic incident.
“We will discuss the incident and find ways to provide support to the students and plan future actions to prevent something like this from happening again.
“We also plan to implement mental health awareness campaigns,” Spele said.
The university said in a statement that counselling and psychosocial support had been arranged through Emthonjeni Counselling & Training for those affected by the tragedy.
“Affected students are encouraged to make use of these services to navigate this difficult period.
“It is with deep sadness and an overwhelming sense of loss that we share the heart-wrenching news of the tragic passing of one of our students,” NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said in the statement.
She said George campus student housing had received information about the incident on Sunday evening.
She said NMU, particularly the George campus community, extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the 23-year-old woman.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and all those touched by this immense loss,” she said.
“We stand by you in this time of mourning and remain committed to offering all possible support and care.”
George student remains in custody on murder charge
Image: 123RF
