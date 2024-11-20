Endangered Egyptian Vultures make new home at Shamwari
Two endangered African Egyptian Vultures have made the final leg of their 16,600km journey from San Diego to their permanent Eastern Cape home, the Shamwari Game Reserve.
Their arrival marks the end of a long and complicated relocation process and the start of a planned breeding programme to reintroduce the birds to their native habitat...
