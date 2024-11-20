Dog with heart of a tiger inspires Gqeberha residents
Animal which gnawed off part of its leg to escape a snare is recovering well after amputation
Gqeberha residents who rallied around a dog that chewed off part of his limb to escape a snare were rewarded with wet-nosed kisses and a wagging tail as they got to meet little Tiger on Tuesday morning.
During his horrific ordeal three weeks ago, Tiger was forced to chew off a part of his right hind limb...
