News

Bodies of two missing boys found in dam

By Brandon Nel - 20 November 2024
The police are investigating two inquest dockets after the bodies of two boys who went missing on Sunday were found in the Willow Dam in Kariega on Tuesday
TRAGEDY: The police are investigating two inquest dockets after the bodies of two boys who went missing on Sunday were found in the Willow Dam in Kariega on Tuesday
Image: FILE

A frantic search for two missing children ended in tragedy on Tuesday when their bodies were discovered in a dam in Kariega.

Lorenzo Marais, six, and Miquel Baartman, eight, were last seen at a park near their home in Tamboville on Sunday.

Their families reported them missing on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at 12.37pm on Tuesday, community members spotted two bodies in the Willow Dam.

They then called for help and the bodies were recovered.

Two inquest dockets have been opened for investigation.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Audi Q3 Black Edition
Buyer's Guide Ep70 | Audi A7, Ford Mustang, Hyundai H-1, BMW 520d, Porsche ...

Most Read