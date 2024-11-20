A frantic search for two missing children ended in tragedy on Tuesday when their bodies were discovered in a dam in Kariega.
Lorenzo Marais, six, and Miquel Baartman, eight, were last seen at a park near their home in Tamboville on Sunday.
Their families reported them missing on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at 12.37pm on Tuesday, community members spotted two bodies in the Willow Dam.
They then called for help and the bodies were recovered.
Two inquest dockets have been opened for investigation.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Bodies of two missing boys found in dam
Image: FILE
A frantic search for two missing children ended in tragedy on Tuesday when their bodies were discovered in a dam in Kariega.
Lorenzo Marais, six, and Miquel Baartman, eight, were last seen at a park near their home in Tamboville on Sunday.
Their families reported them missing on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at 12.37pm on Tuesday, community members spotted two bodies in the Willow Dam.
They then called for help and the bodies were recovered.
Two inquest dockets have been opened for investigation.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News