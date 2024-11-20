Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house break-in

Reflecting on his time away from office, he said he felt “gorgeous”, and some people still call him when they have issues.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former police minister Bheki Cele says he has received “a lot” of threats since leaving office in June, including a break-in at his home.
“I have reported some incidents to the police. I’ve seen the cars that were following me and I’ve especially reported this to the provincial commissioner. He sent people to the house at about 1am because there was a break-in; they took some items from the house,” he said in an interview with the SABC.
Cele noted that while the perpetrators were not apprehended, the police and private security were able to recover some of his stolen items.
Despite the break-in, he said he did not fear for his life but was concerned about his family's safety.
“I'm scared of nobody, not just now but even when I was a minister.
“This is not a job for roses or flowers; it comes with the package of the job. Going forward, we have to be prepared for those of us in the security space, but for some of us, we are fine.”
