The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi), a company associated with former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.
The SIU said on Monday this was in connection with alleged procurement irregularities involving the Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development and environment and the City of Ekurhuleni.
“The order restricts Mabe from selling, leasing, transferring or otherwise dealing with specific assets, including an immovable property located at Steyn City and a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.”
The SIU said its investigation, initiated under a presidential proclamation, uncovered significant irregularities in the procurement of 200 motorised three-wheeler vehicles valued at R27.6m for a waste management project.
These vehicles were intended for 58 waste pickers in Ekurhuleni but were not delivered.
“Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, evidence indicates noncompliance with procurement regulations, misrepresentation and failure to deliver contracted services.
“The SIU findings revealed mismanagement of public funds, resulting in losses exceeding R25m, fraudulent activities linked to tender awards and settlements and unlawful financial flows benefiting individuals and entities,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
In addition to the preservation order, the SIU filed a review application at the Special Tribunal to nullify the tender award and recover funds unlawfully paid to Groen Mintirho.
Last month, Pule and five others appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court in connection with the corruption case related to the tender. They were released on R30,000 bail each.
TimesLIVE
SIU obtains preservation order against company linked to Pule Mabe
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
