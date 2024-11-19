‘Out of the snake pit and into the arms of the world’
Collective unveils garden installation centred on old museum site where The Serpent Players began
SA’s legendary theatrical troupe The Serpent Players were honoured recently at the Bird Street site where they first rehearsed, in the abandoned snake pit of what was then the Port Elizabeth Museum.
The dynamic group, an integral part of Nelson Mandela Bay’s cultural fabric, used theatre to challenge the apartheid regime in the 1960s and ’70s, and leading members John Kani, Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona became international stars...
