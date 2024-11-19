Kariega man badly injured in road rage attack
Suspect arrested after Richelieu Roux, 58, beaten unconscious, left lying at scene
A fit of anger led to a Kariega man being knocked unconscious by a metal object, believed to be a wheel spanner, in an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.
Richelieu Roux was left with one eye swollen shut and blood pouring from his head after the altercation in Dobson Street at about 4pm...
