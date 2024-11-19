News

How secondary rodent poisoning is killing our children

There are better and safer ways of dealing with rats, says wildlife expert

By Guy Rogers - 19 November 2024

A rat ingests poison as it seeks to lick off the paste that it has scampered through, and then, stumbling a little as the pesticide takes effect, it brushes against the food on the shelves, leaving behind a deadly trail.

With 23 children having died and more than  800 people having fallen ill from “food poisoning” in the last three months, the government has identified rat poison as the chief suspect...

