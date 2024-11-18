Young people must develop practical skills at TVET colleges — Mashatile
Some of SA’s top leaders were on the Garden Route at the weekend hoping to attract interest and inject investment into the scenic district through the Knysna Regional 2024 Investment Conference.
The conference in Knysna was aimed at creating a thriving business hub, develop the town and attract investors to plough money into its decaying infrastructure and business opportunities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.