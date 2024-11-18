Where can you find SA’s best rusk? Right here in Gqeberha!
Where do the best rusks in SA reside? In Gqeberha of course, each one lovingly baked by a grade 1 teacher who recently claimed the title of RSG Bakgat rusk baking champion.
Marthlé Smith’s recipe was selected from more than 1,500 entries and earned her the rusk queen of SA crown...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.