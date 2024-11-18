News

Problems continue to plague Nelson Mandela Bay’s prime beachfront asset

Scammers target tourists, public toilets shut down, sewage spewing into ocean at Summerstrand as holiday season nears

By Guy Rogers - 18 November 2024

Just two weeks before the start of December, scammers and other criminals are ready to pull their next trick and take advantage of vulnerable Gqeberha guests and residents.

The evidence was literally on the wall in Summerstrand as scammers installed a fake automated transaction machine near the Shark Rock pier...

