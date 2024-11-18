Chidimma Adetshina, who recently placed second in the Miss Universe pageant, has had a year filled with highs and lows.
The 23-year-old Nigerian beauty queen faced intense scrutiny over her citizenship status after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa competition.
The home affairs department found prima facie evidence that her mother may have committed fraud when entering South Africa, which led to her withdrawal from the Miss SA contest.
In a briefing in parliament last month, home affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza confirmed Adetshina and her mother could face criminal charges for identity fraud.
"We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation and this was not done," Nzuza said.
The department had written to Adetshina and her mother asking why their identity and travel documents should not be withdrawn, with home affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode confirming the documents were set to be withdrawn after the deadline passed.
Despite the controversy surrounding her citizenship, Adetshina went on to achieve remarkable success on the global stage. She landed in the top 30 at Miss Universe, ultimately securing the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania as the highest-placing African contestant.
Her impressive performance at Miss Universe, despite the challenges back home, raises questions about how the controversy will affect her future in the spotlight.
POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home affairs controversy?
Image: Supplied
