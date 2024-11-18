News

New Brighton day care centre banks on a brighter future

Standard Bank’s R100,000 donation expected to be a game-changer for founder Nokuthula Tsotsobe, her staff and beloved pupils

18 November 2024
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Pupils and staff at On the Sparrow Daycare in New Brighton are rejoicing after hearing that the centre is to receive a R100,000 donation from Standard Bank.

It was the second coup for the centre in two months — its founder, Nokuthula Tsotsobe, was crowned the 2024 Herald Citizen of the Year Awards education category winner in September...

