Justice — but no closure for family of murdered Gqeberha mom
Emotional relatives relieved that man, 24, found guilty of killing Shenice Jonathan in 2020
A guilty verdict may bring them justice, but the family of a murdered Gqeberha mother said they were far from any kind of closure four years after Shenice Jonathan was brutally murdered.
Every day, they watch Jonathan’s five-year-old daughter, Jordan, talk to pictures of her mother around the house, and kiss the box holding her ashes goodbye when she leaves for day care...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.