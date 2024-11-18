Home of Legends Cup hailed despite disappointing turnout
Entertainment aplenty for fans but some say tournament poorly advertised, tickets too expensive
The inaugural Home of Legends Cup fell short of its goal of attracting enough spectators to fill Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Saturday — but it was still hailed as a success.
The historic exhibition by four Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams — Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows — generated exuberance among fans, some of whom had travelled from across the Eastern Cape to watch top-flight sides compete for the title...
