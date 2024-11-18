Gqeberha residents threaten to torch taxi after fatal accident

Windvogel residents threatened to set a taxi alight in Gqeberha on Monday morning after a woman was knocked down and killed in the area while crossing the road.
The situation was quickly defused.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.
She said the incident occurred at about 7.30am.
“Gelvandale police responded to an accident in Stanford Road, close to the Old Windvogel terminus,” she said.
“On arrival, they were informed that the driver of a Quantum taxi was travelling on the road when he noticed the woman crossing.
“The driver attempted to swerve but collided with the woman.”
Janse van Rensburg said the woman died at the scene.
“The name of the deceased will only be released once her next of kin has been informed,” she said.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
Community members could be seen engaging with the police later.
Residents said the situation became heated because some people wanted to set the taxi alight in retaliation.
“The taxi was travelling in the bus lane and then hit her,” a resident said.
“We wanted answers from the taxi and tried to burn it.”
Another resident said: “We don’t know this woman as she is not from here.”
