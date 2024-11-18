News

Arts programme aimed at transforming young lives launched in Gqeberha

18 November 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Providing young people with a safe space to express themselves through the arts, the Modal Interchange Moving Arts Programme was launched in Gqeberha at the weekend.

Members of the theatre community visit the children at child and youth centres to teach them dance, art, music and drama...

Grammy award winning DJ Black Coffee puts his focus on opening a music college.
