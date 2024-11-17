Police appeal for help in tracing missing schoolgirl

Gqeberha police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a teenage girl who went missing in October.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Roylene Thandeka Moletswana,17, had left her home in Cadalec Street, Balfour Heights in Missionvale, to go to school at about 7.15am on October 28 and has not been seen since.
“She was wearing her Hillside High School uniform consisting of a brown blazer, grey pants, grey pullover, white shirt and black shoes,” he said.
“She never returned home and her mother made a missing-person report on November 15.”
Beetge said anyone who could assist the police with information could contact Constable Samantha Frost at 071-352-4684 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
