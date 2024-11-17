News

Police appeal for help in tracing missing schoolgirl

By Herald Reporter - 17 November 2024
Roylene Thandeka Moletswana,17, left her home in Cadalec Street, Balfour Heights, in Missionvale to go to school at abut 7.15am on October 28 and has not been seen since.
NO TRACE: Roylene Thandeka Moletswana,17, left her home in Cadalec Street, Balfour Heights, in Missionvale to go to school at abut 7.15am on October 28 and has not been seen since.
Image: SUPPLIED

Gqeberha police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a teenage girl who went missing in October.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Roylene Thandeka Moletswana,17, had left her home in Cadalec Street, Balfour Heights in Missionvale, to go to school at about 7.15am on October 28 and has not been seen since.

“She was wearing her Hillside High School uniform consisting of a brown blazer, grey pants, grey pullover, white shirt and black shoes,” he said.

“She never returned home and her mother made a missing-person report on November 15.”

Beetge said anyone who could assist the police with information could contact Constable Samantha Frost at 071-352-4684 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Grammy award winning DJ Black Coffee puts his focus on opening a music college.
‘I am fearing for his life’: MP says about SITA head after flawed R1,2bn ...

Most Read