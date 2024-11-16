Two Kwazakhele men were shot dead in separate incidents overnight, just hours apart.
A 23-year-old Kwazakhele resident was shot dead during an argument that erupted while out on a late-night liquor run on Friday.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the altercation occurred as a group of friends walked to a shop to buy more alcohol.
Beetge said the group, who had been drinking in Kwazakhele, was confronted by four men as they stopped in Jack Road, Missionvale.
Two of the suspects were armed, and a heated argument quickly escalated, during the chaos, the 23-year-old was shot.
He was rushed to Dora Nginza Hospital but was declared dead at about 1.30am on Saturday.
"The friends were drinking in Kwazakhele and needed more alcohol and went to Missionvale," Beetge said.
"They stopped in Jack Road, Missionvale, where they were confronted by four unknown suspects, two with firearms.
"An argument erupted, and the 23-year-old man was shot and wounded.
"The suspects fled the scene, and the friends took the [wounded man] to the hospital, where he passed away."
He said a case of murder has since been opened.
In an unrelated incident another a 43-year-old man was shot dead in Kwazakhele during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Beetge said he was discovered and declared dead at about 1.15am in Ntungela Street.
"On police arrival, the body of the man was found in the street with a gunshot wound in his neck," he said.
"It is alleged that a small group of friends arrived home in Makubalo Street, and on entering the gate, three unknown suspects were spotted standing close by.
"One of the suspects fired a shot, wounding the victim, who then ran to Ntungela Street, where he fell and passed away."
Beetge said a case of murder was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Two Gqeberha men gunned down overnight
Image: FILE
Two Kwazakhele men were shot dead in separate incidents overnight, just hours apart.
A 23-year-old Kwazakhele resident was shot dead during an argument that erupted while out on a late-night liquor run on Friday.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the altercation occurred as a group of friends walked to a shop to buy more alcohol.
Beetge said the group, who had been drinking in Kwazakhele, was confronted by four men as they stopped in Jack Road, Missionvale.
Two of the suspects were armed, and a heated argument quickly escalated, during the chaos, the 23-year-old was shot.
He was rushed to Dora Nginza Hospital but was declared dead at about 1.30am on Saturday.
"The friends were drinking in Kwazakhele and needed more alcohol and went to Missionvale," Beetge said.
"They stopped in Jack Road, Missionvale, where they were confronted by four unknown suspects, two with firearms.
"An argument erupted, and the 23-year-old man was shot and wounded.
"The suspects fled the scene, and the friends took the [wounded man] to the hospital, where he passed away."
He said a case of murder has since been opened.
In an unrelated incident another a 43-year-old man was shot dead in Kwazakhele during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Beetge said he was discovered and declared dead at about 1.15am in Ntungela Street.
"On police arrival, the body of the man was found in the street with a gunshot wound in his neck," he said.
"It is alleged that a small group of friends arrived home in Makubalo Street, and on entering the gate, three unknown suspects were spotted standing close by.
"One of the suspects fired a shot, wounding the victim, who then ran to Ntungela Street, where he fell and passed away."
Beetge said a case of murder was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News