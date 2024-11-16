Judgment in Kareedouw guest house double murder case delayed
A family hoping for justice left the regional court in Gqeberha disappointed on Friday, after hearing the man accused of their daughter’s death will only receive his judgment next year.
This came after the magistrate presiding over the murder trial of Kareedouw guest house owner Kevin Pretorius indicated she could not proceed with the matter and would need more time to finalise her judgment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.