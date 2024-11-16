News

Case of Gqeberha mom accused of son’s hit murder delayed

By Brandon Nel - 16 November 2024
Shayhieda Dollie during a previous court appearance
Image: SUPPLIED/NPA

A Gqeberha mother accused of masterminding her son’s brutal hit murder will remain behind bars for at least another two weeks.

Shayhieda Dollie, 49, of Gelvan Park, made her second appearance in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday.

She is accused of orchestrating her 22-year-old son, Moegamat Thaafir Dollie’s, murder.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, she allegedly ordered the hit on her son to collect a substantial life insurance payout.

Moegamat was murdered on October 28 in Missionvale, at about 7.50am.

His mother was arrested on Wednesday last week after an investigation by Algoa Park detectives.

The case was postponed to November 29 for negotiations between the state and defence.

It was not immediately clear what these negotiations entail.

